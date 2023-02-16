Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 502 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,378 shares of company stock worth $63,916,505. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

