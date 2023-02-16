Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

