Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

