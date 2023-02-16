Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

