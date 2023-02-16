Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,410,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 121,589 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 190,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,107,000 after purchasing an additional 317,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

