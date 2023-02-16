Walken 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.05 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Walken has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

