Waltonchain Price Up 5% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and $2.60 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,850,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,875,334 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

