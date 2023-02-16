Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and $2.16 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00424730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,004.09 or 0.28134881 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,848,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,873,692 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

