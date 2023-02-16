Wanchain Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.07 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00078228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00056487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,078,248 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

