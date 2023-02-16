Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.4% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.67% of Waste Connections worth $932,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

