Wayne Wasechek Sells 1,800 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $591,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 879,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.