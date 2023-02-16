Wells Fargo & Company Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.60.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

