West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.935-2.960 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.25.

NYSE WST traded up $40.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.77. 1,559,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.12. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

