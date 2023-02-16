Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 149,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,269. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Raymond James upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

