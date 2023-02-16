WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $690,848.36 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $67.03 million and approximately $690,848.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00420783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00027786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004246 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017151 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,289,290 coins and its circulating supply is 763,821,523 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

