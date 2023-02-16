WOO Network (WOO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $396.40 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $396.40 million and $40.80 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00425589 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,020.04 or 0.28191793 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,696,067 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

