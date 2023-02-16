Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 1.6%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 4,383,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,968,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.77. The company has a market cap of £34.95 million and a PE ratio of 52.33.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

