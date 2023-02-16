Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,224.88

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $59.31 million and $35,224.88 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02628635 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $19,296.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

