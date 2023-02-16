XRP Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, XRP has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $20.40 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
