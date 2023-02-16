Yellow Pages (TSE:YMI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:YMI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.09. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 41,000 shares trading hands.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow head Mining Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company operates through the exploration and development of the Harper Creek mineral property segment. Its Harper Creek copper project is located in the Thompson-Nicola region of central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.