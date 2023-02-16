Zambesigold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.40 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $50.40 million and $82,538.56 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

