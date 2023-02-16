Zcash Market Cap Reaches $712.88 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $43.66 or 0.00182318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $712.88 million and approximately $87.50 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00070756 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00058153 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001181 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000201 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
