Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Reduced by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,191 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $246,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $319.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.43.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.35. The stock had a trading volume of 145,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

