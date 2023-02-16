Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.15

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.15 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.46). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.52), with a volume of 54,248 shares.

Zytronic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £13.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,830.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.13.

Zytronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $1.50. Zytronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

