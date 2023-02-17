12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up approximately 0.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EXP traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $144.71. 25,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,192. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

