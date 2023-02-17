12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,884 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for about 2.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.34% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NOG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 202,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

