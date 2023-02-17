351,264 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 351,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of Dropbox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dropbox by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 76.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

