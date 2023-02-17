708 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

3M stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 610,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.