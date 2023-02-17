7,250 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE OXY traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. 8,176,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,910,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

