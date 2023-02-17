7,594 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $76.58.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

