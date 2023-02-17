89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $142,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

89bio Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 803,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,452. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $706.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

