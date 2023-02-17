A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $506.12

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.12 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 546.84 ($6.64). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 546 ($6.63), with a volume of 162,676 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £609.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,758.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 535.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 506.39.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.