AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.36

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.39. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 8,844 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nomura raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

