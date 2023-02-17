ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $386.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00027793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00216958 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,878.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009882 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $519.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

