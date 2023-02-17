abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock remained flat at $5.79 during trading on Thursday. 105,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,661. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

