Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acushnet Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

GOLF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 167,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Articles

