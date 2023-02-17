Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Trading Down 8.8%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Adhera Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

