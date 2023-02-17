Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $338.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.25. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,364,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

