Adshares 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $179,928.37 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00004673 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $41.84 million and approximately $179,928.37 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,770 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

