Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Featured Articles
