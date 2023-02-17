Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

