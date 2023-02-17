AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,743,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $415,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

