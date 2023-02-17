Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.26. 1,194,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,049. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.