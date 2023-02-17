Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of AEM traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $285,370,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,490,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 536,696 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

