Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$66.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of C$30.25 billion and a PE ratio of 35.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,204,394.77. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. Also, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

