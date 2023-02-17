AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 30,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 46,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.