Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.81

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as high as C$4.03. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 243,282 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$5.75 price objective on Aimia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 83.58. The stock has a market cap of C$340.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

