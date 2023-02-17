Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein Sells 12,382 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.6 %

Airbnb stock traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,167,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,232. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. III Capital Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.