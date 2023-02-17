Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,506. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $44,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

