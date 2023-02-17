Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.86

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 50526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $674.21 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
