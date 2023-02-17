Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.86

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 50526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $674.21 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

