Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

