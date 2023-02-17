Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.